Eye on L.A. explored some of the best brunch spots in Los Angeles, many of them hidden gems you may not have seen before.Any time of the year is a good time for brunch, but spring just feels like "brunch season" and since everyone we know loves to go out for a special breakfast, we set out to find some great places for a casual stop, a fun outing, a boozy feast and more.Located on the outskirts of Glendale, the Wild Oak Cafe is a hidden gem that offers some super tasty breakfasts. Everything is made in-house, including the cream cheese-stuffed French toast, which is a crowd favorite. Once an old gas station, the location has been transformed into an amazing brunch spot in the middle of a residential area.Shortly after opening its doors, L.A. foodies took notice of Norah. This West Hollywood restaurant is serving crazy good grub, featuring duck confit hash, jasmine rice congee and delicious cast-iron cornbread. The open and airy layout has become a local favorite that keeps everyone in good spirits.Hidden in an unassuming alleyway in Los Feliz, you'll find Rockwell Table and Stage and one of the most entertaining brunches ever. Not only do they serve up brunch classics with bottomless mimosas, but they put on shows. Cast with Broadway singers and dancers, you can enjoy unauthorized musical renditions and parodies that are so good, the original actors stop by to catch the show.Sandbox is literally a playground for adults. At most restaurants, people eat and leave, but not at Sandbox. They have pingpong, basketball, ski-ball and a ton of other cool games to go along with their bottomless mimosas and delicious brunch drinks. If you're looking for a unique and exciting brunch, Sandbox is that place. Make sure to try the Brisket Hash (they smoke the brisket for 12 hours) and the Cereal Milk Cocktails (yep, left over milk from your favorite cereals spiked with booze).On the industrial edge of the Arts District, the Porter Junction Cafe serves up breakfasts that are packed with love. Annette and her husband, Rafael, opened the cafe in an old warehouse and transformed it into a warm and welcoming place to grab deliciously simple breakfast dishes like mozzarella and avocado sandwiches, their famous cookies and banana bread.The Jist Cafe is known for its Japanese-inspired comfort food that's packed with flavor and history. Originating in the 1940s, chef Glen Ishii has taken his grandmother's Tokyo Cafe and turned it into a must-stop brunch spot in Little Tokyo featuring French toast, pancakes, breakfast hash and other brunch classics with a Japanese spin.Having served brunch for over 30 years, Hornblower's Champagne Brunch Cruise includes live music, free-flowing champagne and a delicious brunch buffet. The newest addition to the cruise is KJAZZ 88.1 FM, which brings amazing music to this very cool dining experience. It's very L.A.Believe it or not, the ocean breeze is not the coolest thing in Playa del Rey. Chef Brooke Williamson, winner of Top Chef season 14, is taking brunch to the next level. Offering dishes like dungeness crab and shrimp benedict, and drinks like their massive sangria punch bowl, Playa Provisions is a great place to enjoy a weekend brunch.Now in its 20th year, the CHOC Follies is a singing and dancing fundraiser for the Children's Hospital of Orange County. They've raised over $8 million in 19 years, which directly helps families with sick children so they can concentrate on their little ones, regardless of their ability to pay. Magic happens at CHOC all the time, and some of the magic starts when the curtains go up on the Follies.