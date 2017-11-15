Three UCLA basketball players issued public apologies Wednesday morning after returning from a trip to China, where they were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.Addressing reporters at the university's Pauley Pavilion, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill offered contrite statements that expressed gratitude to the Chinese authorities and to President Trump, who had intervened on their behalf.UCLA men's basketball coach Steve Alford said the trio will remain suspended from the team "indefinitely," pending a review, meaning they will not travel to away games or suit up for home games."They will have to earn their way back," Alford said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.