Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series

Preparations are underway at Dodger Stadium heading into the World Series. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Preparations are underway at Dodger Stadium heading into the World Series.

Crews were seen Friday afternoon carefully creating signage that read, "World Series 2017" in multiple spots on the field.

Members of the stadium's grounds crew, who are not only employees but also lifelong fans, said they've waited for this moment since 1988.

The grounds crew at Dodger Stadium are not only employees - they're also lifelong fans - and they're ecstatic about the World Series games.



"I'm excited. I've been a Dodger fan since I was born. Now it's time to see it happen," said Oscar Del Real, a member of the stadium's grounds crew.

Fellow crewmember Mike Aguirre had his own prediction about which team the Dodgers will face.

"We're going back to New York hopefully. It's going to be unreal. That's what we're waiting for," Aguirre said.

The Dodgers may face off against the New York Yankees or Houston Astros, depending on who wins the American League championship series. The Yankees lead the series 3-2.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans cheered, waved flags, gathered in the streets and purchased merchandise as their beloved team beat the Chicago Cubs, earning a trip to the World Series Thursday night.

