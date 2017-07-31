SPORTS

LA lands deal to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (left) pictured in a 2008 file photo would be a likely venue for a 2028 LA Olympics, while Paris would host the 2024 games under a pending deal. (AP Photo/File)

The city of Los Angeles has agreed to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2028 instead of 2024, the mayor's office and LA 2024 officials confirm.

The deal will bring the Olympics back to the Southland for a third time since 1984 and 1932.

News of the agreement opens the door for Paris to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

MORE: IOC to pick LA, Paris for 2024, 2028 games in September

L.A. and Paris were the two remaining bidders for the 2024 Summer Games, but International Olympic Committee members had been divided since visiting both locations this year.

MORE: LA 2024 releases renderings of proposed Olympic venues

An official public announcement from L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to be made at a 5 p.m. news conference, city officials said.

PHOTOS: LA lights up to help lure 2024 Olympics
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOlympicseric garcettiu.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
IOC visits LA to tour potential venues for 2024 Olympics
2024 Olympics may boost LA's economy by $11.2B, study says
2024 Olympics: Garcetti makes LA's case at IOC conference
SPORTS
Kicker Matt Boermeester gets support from girlfriend
Clippers' Danilo Gallinari punches opponent, resulting in thumb injury
UCLA adds to recruiting haul with CB Olaijah Griffin, son of Warren G
LaVar Ball crossed the line and isn't worthy of our attention
More Sports
Top Stories
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree
Woman robbed, stabbed to death at Victorville store
1 injured after suspected DUI driver plows into Covina home
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
VIDEO: Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in Huntington Park
Hollywood intersection closed after water main break causes wet mess
Baskin-Robbins offering $1.50 scoops Monday
Show More
Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers
2 men wounded in East LA shooting; 4 suspects sought
6-year-old cancer patient throws 1st pitch at Dodger Stadium
Sheriff's deputy, fiance die in Big Bear small plane crash
VIDEO: NJ Gov. Christie, Cubs fan face off at Brewers game
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos