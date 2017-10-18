SPORTS

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney accuses team doctor of molestation

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has more on McKayla Maroney's claims that a team doctor sexually assaulted her. (Yves Logghe)

Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney is accusing Dr. Larry Nassar, the former National Gymnastics team doctor, of molestation in a Twitter post inspired by the viral 'Me Too' hashtag.

Maroney accused Nassar of abusing her, starting at the age of 13 to her retirement from the sport last year, in the post stating he told her she was receiving medically necessary treatment.


She said Nassar once gave her a sleeping pill, and she found herself in his hotel room. Maroney wrote in the post that she thought she was going to die that night.

Nassar is currently in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He is currently awaiting trial on for separate sexual assault charges by more than 125 women.

Maroney is the highest profile gymnast yet to come forward claiming she was abused by Nassar. Jamie Dantzscher, a bronze medalist on the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, was part of the initial wave of lawsuits filed against Nassar in 2016. Aly Raisman, who won six medals while serving as the captain of the U.S. women's team in both 2012 and 2016, called for sweeping change at USA Gymnastics in August.

USA Gymnastics released the following statement:

USA Gymnastics admires the courage of those, like McKayla Maroney, who have come forward to share their personal experiences with sexual abuse. Because of their strength in coming forward, predators can be held accountable for their actions. We, like so many others, are outraged and disgusted by the conduct of which Larry Nassar is accused. We are sorry that any athlete has been harmed during her or his gymnastics career.

We are strengthening and enhancing our policies and procedures regarding abuse, as well as expanding our educational efforts to increase awareness of signs to watch for and reporting suspicions of abuse, including the obligation to immediately report. USA Gymnastics, its members and community are committed to working together to keep our athletes as safe as possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOlympicsgymnasticsmolestationsex assaultu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
LA Galaxy defender Ashley Cole: I'll keep going until my legs give out
How did Chris Taylor go from 4A rover to NLCS hero?
Celtics star Hayward suffers horrific injury in opener
Kings try to continue record start vs. Habs
More Sports
Top Stories
Brush fires in Diamond Bar prompt closure of NB lanes on 57
Manhunt underway after 3 killed at Maryland office shooting
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
Celtics star Hayward suffers horrific injury in opener
Simi Valley drops ordinance that kept sex offenders away from trick-or-treaters
Dodgers now 1 game from World Series with 6-1 win over Cubs
Show More
Every inch of Gabriel's body was bruised, nurse testifies
Glendale firefighter honored for helping Vegas victims
Mountain lion killed in Fontana neighborhood
LA officials cracking down on counterfeit cellphone chargers
LAPD to use drones in 1-year pilot
More News
Top Video
Brush fires in Diamond Bar prompt closure of NB lanes on 57
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
Sneak peek inside the Broad's Infinity Mirrors exhibit in DTLA
More Video