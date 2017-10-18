Maroney accused Nassar of abusing her, starting at the age of 13 to her retirement from the sport last year, in the post stating he told her she was receiving medically necessary treatment.
She said Nassar once gave her a sleeping pill, and she found herself in his hotel room. Maroney wrote in the post that she thought she was going to die that night.
Nassar is currently in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He is currently awaiting trial on for separate sexual assault charges by more than 125 women.
Maroney is the highest profile gymnast yet to come forward claiming she was abused by Nassar. Jamie Dantzscher, a bronze medalist on the 2000 U.S. Olympic team, was part of the initial wave of lawsuits filed against Nassar in 2016. Aly Raisman, who won six medals while serving as the captain of the U.S. women's team in both 2012 and 2016, called for sweeping change at USA Gymnastics in August.
USA Gymnastics released the following statement:
USA Gymnastics admires the courage of those, like McKayla Maroney, who have come forward to share their personal experiences with sexual abuse. Because of their strength in coming forward, predators can be held accountable for their actions. We, like so many others, are outraged and disgusted by the conduct of which Larry Nassar is accused. We are sorry that any athlete has been harmed during her or his gymnastics career.
We are strengthening and enhancing our policies and procedures regarding abuse, as well as expanding our educational efforts to increase awareness of signs to watch for and reporting suspicions of abuse, including the obligation to immediately report. USA Gymnastics, its members and community are committed to working together to keep our athletes as safe as possible.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.