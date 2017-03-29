SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN LOS ANGELES: WB I-10 TRANSITION TO NB I-110 - ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) March 29, 2017

All lanes of a transition road on the 10 West to the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles are back open after a motorcycle crash left one person dead early Wednesday.The deadly collision was reported about 5 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway connector to the northbound 110 Freeway. California Highway Patrol officials said the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was thrown off the transition road and landed onto Venice Boulevard, just below it.Several lanes in the area of the crash were closed for about two hours, causing a major back-up to an already congested area of downtown during the morning commute. Washington Boulevard was being used as alternate for commuters heading to downtown L.A.By 7 a.m., CHP officials said all lanes were back open.The cause of the crash was under investigation.