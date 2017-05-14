LAX passengers face confusion as airlines switch terminals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Travelers flying out of LAX this week could face some confusion as multiple airlines are switching locations as part of a massive renovation project.
About a third of the 70 airlines at Los Angeles International Airport are moving to new terminals or new ticket counters.
One of the biggest changes is Delta Airlines relocating from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3 as part of what officials describe as ultimately an improved terminal experience for passengers.
But some travelers at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday said they were given bad directions to the terminal for their airlines, leading in some cases to missed flights.
Lubia Bautista was trying to help her mother get on a flight back to Guatemala.
"They sent us to Terminal 6 first and then said no, go to Terminal 2 or 3," Bautista said. "Right now they say no, go back to Terminal 6. I don't know what to do."
Volunteers helped her on a shuttle bus back to another terminal.
Tequesta Taylor said she was given bad information by a shuttle driver, sending her to the wrong terminal. By the time she ran back to the correct terminal she had missed her flight.
The airlines and airport have been staffing employees to help give directions and change signs to help passengers, and many travelers said they had no problems adjusting to the change.
LAX spokesperson Mary Grady said the airlines are working to complete the moves quickly overnight.
"As soon as those last passengers are out of the ticketing area, they start moving really quickly," Grady said.
Travelers are advised to plan to arrive for their flights earlier than usual and check with their airlines in advance about the correct terminal.