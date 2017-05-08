ANIMAL NEWS

Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sharks are flocking to the waters off Long Beach, spotted just 10 feet from shore, and officials are trying to figure how best to deal with them.

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Sharks are flocking to the waters off Long Beach, spotted just 10 feet from shore, and officials are trying to figure out how best to deal with them.

City officials issued a shark advisory over the weekend, posting signs to alert the public to sightings of 10 to 20 juvenile great white sharks.

While fire officials had said shark activity is on par with last year, the city's marine safety division wants to make sure beachgoers are aware of their surroundings.

MORE: Woman survives shark attack at San Onofre beach

On Monday, officials were expected to reevaluate the situation at the beach. If there are more sightings, advisories will continue to be posted.

An advisory serves as a warning for the public to enter the water at their own risk.

Several shark sightings, many of them great whites, have been caught on video by brave beachgoers encountering the large animals in the water.

Authorities said none of the sighted sharks have displayed aggressive behavior.
Related Topics:
travelanimal newswild animalsanimalssharksbeachesLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL NEWS
Young mountain lion found in Chatsworth garden center
LA close to achieving 'no-kill' status, officials say
LA City Council considering crackdown on exotic animals
World's largest pet expo coming to Orange County
More animal news
TRAVEL
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
American Airlines plans to make seating even tighter
VIDEO: 2 passengers brawl aboard flight from Tokyo to LA
More Travel
Top Stories
South LA market clerk shot, killed during robbery
Man shot to death after allegedly attacking elderly parents in IE
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
Sherman Oaks teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
Obama urges Congress to show 'courage' on health care
Man arrested for fatal sucker punch on SoCal father of 5 in Las Vegas
Emma Watson praises genderless MTV Awards in acceptance speech
Show More
Spring storm brings winter weather to SoCal
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
These stuffed animals hug you back
Man killed in Corona hit-and-run
Fire breaks out in Mar Vista strip mall
More News
Top Video
South LA market clerk shot, killed during robbery
Sherman Oaks teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish
Obama urges Congress to show 'courage' on health care
Spring storm brings winter weather to SoCal
More Video