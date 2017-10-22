A fall heat wave has the Southland baking in summer-like temperatures. The scorching conditions and forecasted high winds have triggered a red flag warning for most of SoCal.Firefighters across the Southland are beefing up their staffing due to the increased fire danger.A small brush fire broke out in Moreno Valley near Meridian Parkway and Alessandro Boulevard Saturday night. Crews were able to knock down the blaze quickly before the flames got out of control.In such dry, hot and windy conditions, even small fires have the potential to take off.A red flag warning and an excessive heat warning are in effect for most of the Southland until Tuesday.Firefighters are asking for the public's cooperation, urging them to report smoke or fire immediately so crews can snuff out the blaze quickly before spreading.