Due inclement weather, travelers are advised to check w/airlines for flight status updates, and allow extra time for a safe commute to LAX — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) February 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1759650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many areas in the Southland should brace for a powerful winter storm that is heading through the region, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds and snow.

Flights were canceled or delayed at airports across the Southland Friday as a massive storm swept through the region, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds.By 11 a.m., 48 flights leaving the Los Angeles International Airport were canceled and 101 were delayed because of the weather conditions. As for arriving flights, 51 were delayed and 125 were cancelled, according to an air traffic report.At the Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, all arriving and departing Southwest flights were canceled because of the inclement weather.The storm, which is expected to be the strongest to hit the region in at least seven years, will be the heaviest in the mid-afternoon hours. It should bring as much as 5 inches of rain in some areas and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains.