WEATHER

Large storm causes flight cancellations, delays at SoCal airports

The Southwest Airlines terminal is shown at the Bob Hope Airport in Burbank on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Flights were canceled or delayed at airports across the Southland Friday as a massive storm swept through the region, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds.

MORE: Duarte under mandatory evacuations; Camarillo Springs under voluntary evacuations

By 11 a.m., 48 flights leaving the Los Angeles International Airport were canceled and 101 were delayed because of the weather conditions. As for arriving flights, 51 were delayed and 125 were cancelled, according to an air traffic report.

At the Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, all arriving and departing Southwest flights were canceled because of the inclement weather.

MORE: Storm-related road closures

The storm, which is expected to be the strongest to hit the region in at least seven years, will be the heaviest in the mid-afternoon hours. It should bring as much as 5 inches of rain in some areas and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains.

EMBED More News Videos

Many areas in the Southland should brace for a powerful winter storm that is heading through the region, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds and snow.

Related Topics:
weatherair traveltravelairport newslos angeles international airportBurbankLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
SoCal storm-related road closures
Duarte issues mandatory evacs, Camarillo Springs issues voluntary evacs
Massive storm to bring heavy rain, powerful winds to Southland
Evacuation orders issued for Duarte as crews prep for monster storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Massive storm to bring heavy rain, powerful winds to Southland
Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for immigration roundups
SoCal storm-related road closures
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
Duarte issues mandatory evacs, Camarillo Springs issues voluntary evacs
Denzel Washington up for 2 Oscars, shares key to his career success
OC student appeals suspension after filming professor's Trump rant
Show More
Suspect opens fire on Long Beach police
Heartbreaking video shows fallen soldier's remains arriving at NC airport
Makin Bacon facing ruin from knockoffs sold on Amazon
1 suspect hurt in Gardena officer-involved shooting
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos