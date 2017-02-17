WEATHER

Storm-related road closures

The storm made for a slick commute across Southern California and triggered road closures in some areas. (KABC / Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES (KABC)
Several Southern California roads were shut down due to the storm conditions.

  • Bouquet Canyon Road between the gates approximately six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road, to the southern boundary of Angeles National Forest. This closure impacts the Agua Dulce community.

  • Angeles Forest Highway between Aliso Canyon Road and Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest area. This closure impacts the Angeles National Forest community.


  • Santa Anita Canyon between Arno Drive to Chantry Flats. This closure impacts the communities in Angeles National Forest, Monrovia, Arcadia and Sierra Madre.

  • Glendora Ridge Road between Glendora Mountain Road to Mount Baldy. This closure impacts the Angeles National Forest community.


The closures will be in effect until the storm has passed and the roads have been inspected. For more road closure information, visit http://dpw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

