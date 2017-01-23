WEATHER

VIDEO: Man rides Jet Ski through Fullerton
A man rode his Jet Ski through the streets of Fullerton after intense rain pounded Southern California. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A man made the most out of the stormy weather this weekend and road his Jet Ski through the streets of Fullerton.

As a storm pounded Southern California on Sunday, Mark Gomez, a professional Jet Ski rider and stuntman, decided to catch some waves on Yale Street.

Gomez, who's been crowned the IFWA Motosurf World Champion multiple times, was able to ride down the street after the storm drains overflowed following intense rain in Orange County.


Gomez said the stunt took just two attempts to perfect.

The Fullerton native is no stranger to extreme sports as his Instagram shows many of his gravity-defying tricks.

