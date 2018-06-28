$10,000 reward offered in 2012 Norwalk homicide

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --L.A. County Sheriff's Department detectives have offered a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to those responsible for the 2012 shooting death of a 22-year-old tow truck driver in Norwalk.
Robert Garcia died six years ago Thursday after being shot multiple times at a tow yard where he worked in the 13500 block of Norwalk Boulevard.
Surveillance video from that night shows three young suspects chasing Garcia around the tow yard.
"We would appreciate it if you would just bring us some closure to our hearts," Garcia's father, Lloyd, said, addressing his son's killers.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.