$100,000 reward announced in search for Newport Beach man who allegedly murdered wife in 2012

Authorities announced a $100,000 reward in the ongoing search for a man who allegedly killed his wife at their Newport Beach home in 2012.

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.
Authorities on Wednesday announced a $100,000 reward in the ongoing search for a man who allegedly killed his wife at their Newport Beach home in 2012 and then placed her body in a trash dumpster in San Diego County.

Peter Chadwick is accused of strangling Quee Chadwick, to whom he had been married for 21 years, on Oct. 10 of that year, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

According to a statement from the federal agency, Peter Chadwick claimed at the time that his wife had been kidnapped and killed by a handyman, but police detectives who interviewed him "doubted his story, especially when they noticed scratches on his neck and dried blood on his hands."

The husband was arrested by Newport Beach police on Oct. 11, 2012, and charged with his wife's murder.

Members of the Marshals Service joined Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas and Assistant Police Chief Jon T. Lewis at a Wednesday morning news conference, where they reiterated their vow to bring the fugitive to justice.

Rackauckas noted that, after his 2012 arrest, Peter Chadwick was released on $1.5 million bail and appeared at 13 subsequent court appearances before he disappeared in 2015.

Chadwick is now being sought on a $5 million warrant. The Marshals Service is offering $25,000 reward in the case, and $75,000 is being offered by the city of Newport Beach and private donors.
