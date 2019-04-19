Arcadia murder: $20K reward offered for suspect after woman's body found buried in backyard

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading up to the arrest of the suspect in the murder of a woman who was found buried in the backyard of her home in Arcadia last Tuesday.
Chyong Jen Tsai was found April 9 around 7 a.m. in the 300 block of East Forest Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities say the suspected killer ransacked the 76-year-old grandmother's home. Her vehicle, a 2005 white Lexus RX 300 with California license plates 5LOG473, was stolen at the time of the murder.
The $20,000 reward was announced Thursday by the sheriff's department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Francis Hardiman or Det. Michael Haggerty at 323-890-5500.
