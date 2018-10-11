$20,000 reward offered in slaying of East LA College basketball player

A $20,000 reward is being offered by the family of Saieed Ivey, an East Los Angeles College basketball player who was fatally shot in Monterey Park in 2016.

A reward is being offered by the family of an East Los Angeles College basketball player who was shot to death in Monterey Park just over two years ago.

They've announced a $20,000 reward in the case.

Saieed Ivey was found in the backseat of a locked Mercedes Benz in June 2016 with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

His mother made an emotional plea for information leading to his killer.

"It's a cut I don't think I'll ever be able to heal from," said Ivey's mother, Chareda Carter. "And I just ask please, anybody who knows anything that can help, just call the number."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Ivey had been out celebrating his 20th birthday and brought a group back to the apartment he shared with his brother on El Repetto Drive.

At one point Ivey left the party to go out to the Mercedes, which belonged to a friend.

Ivey came to Los Angeles from Chicago to pursue a career in basketball. He had played for Governors State University, just south of Chicago in 2014-15 and then moved to Los Angeles to attend a larger college. He played guard for the East LA College Huskies.
