LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A reward is being offered by the family of an East Los Angeles College basketball player who was shot to death in Monterey Park just over two years ago.
They've announced a $20,000 reward in the case.
Saieed Ivey was found in the backseat of a locked Mercedes Benz in June 2016 with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
His mother made an emotional plea for information leading to his killer.
"It's a cut I don't think I'll ever be able to heal from," said Ivey's mother, Chareda Carter. "And I just ask please, anybody who knows anything that can help, just call the number."
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Ivey had been out celebrating his 20th birthday and brought a group back to the apartment he shared with his brother on El Repetto Drive.
At one point Ivey left the party to go out to the Mercedes, which belonged to a friend.
Ivey came to Los Angeles from Chicago to pursue a career in basketball. He had played for Governors State University, just south of Chicago in 2014-15 and then moved to Los Angeles to attend a larger college. He played guard for the East LA College Huskies.