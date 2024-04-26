Ryan Seacrest celebrates 20 years at KIIS FM with tour across SoCal to thank fans

Ryan Seacrest celebrated 20 years at KIIS FM by going on a "Thank You" tour Thursday and he even handed out prizes to his loyal followers.

Ryan Seacrest celebrated 20 years at KIIS FM by going on a "Thank You" tour Thursday and he even handed out prizes to his loyal followers.

Ryan Seacrest celebrated 20 years at KIIS FM by going on a "Thank You" tour Thursday and he even handed out prizes to his loyal followers.

Ryan Seacrest celebrated 20 years at KIIS FM by going on a "Thank You" tour Thursday and he even handed out prizes to his loyal followers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ryan Seacrest celebrated 20 years at KIIS FM by going on a "Thank You" tour Thursday and he even handed out prizes to his loyal followers.

It was cheers and smiles for Seacrest as the host greeted a waiting crowd at the final stop of the tour in Burbank.

"I remember on the first day I was terrified," he told Eyewitness News. "I was so nervous, filling some very big shoes on such a legendary radio station, and to be able to do it 20 years later is incredible. I love coming to work."

The day-long "Ryan's Riding O.C. to L.A." tour made various stops throughout Southern California, like the Disneyland Resort.

The day wrapped up at a Shell gas station on Hollywood Way in Burbank - just steps away from Seacrest's previous apartment building. Fans were excited for free gas cards and a $1,000 raffle for bill money.

A lucky fan from Van Nuys walked away the winner, but meeting Seacrest was enough for others eager to meet the host.

"Ryan Seacrest is my inspiration. He's the reason I left my job. I want to be an on-air host," Ricardo Horna of West Hollywood said. "I also just admire everything that he's done - how relatable he is, how personal he is when he meets people."

One 9-year-old fan from Long Beach couldn't get enough and saw Seacrest at various stops.

In between selfies and hugs, Seacrest even graciously shared a prediction about his other hosting gig, "American Idol," ahead of the upcoming finale.

"I can't wait for this season to run its course, and then we're going to get excited about a new season," he said. "I don't know who's going to fill Katy Perry's seat, but we're going to have to make an announcement soon."