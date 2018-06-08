LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The FBI and Los Angeles law enforcement agencies offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted for multiple sexual assaults in L.A.
Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, originally from Washington D.C., is suspected of assault with intent to commit rape, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. He is on the FBI's Most Wanted List for the Los Angeles area.
He previously resided in Santa Monica, authorities said.
"Most of these crimes did occur in West L.A., Wilshire Division, Fairfax, Hollywood. He was armed with knives, he had a handgun, he bound these women, he severely beat them," said Scott Garriola of the FBI.
He was arrested by Los Angeles police on Sept. 3, 2017, and posted his bond on Sept. 6. The same day he posted bond, an arrest warrant for him was issued in Los Angeles County. He was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit rape.
After posting his bond, authorities said he fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, then left with a stolen gun, rental car and cash. He indicated he would not come back to Los Angeles to face prosecution, according to the FBI.
Authorities said he may be traveling in a white four-door 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina plates.
Carlson then fled the state and was seen in Alabama on Nov. 22. Police attempted to stop him, but he led them on a high-speed chase that ended when authorities believed it was too dangerous to the public.
He was then seen in Jackson, Florida, on Nov. 28 and Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov. 30.
On Dec. 12, a federal arrest warrant was issued for him and he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
"Carlson kind of reminds me of the Night Stalker, where he breaks into women's homes by jimmying screens and back doors that are either left open or partially locked," Garriola added. "Very dangerous individual."
Anyone with more information or who may have seen Carlson is urged to call 911 or a local FBI bureau. Police urge the public not to approach him if spotted.