Another Sriracha sauce shortage could be on the way

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hold on to your hot sauce, Sriracha lovers. Another shortage of the popular condiment could be on the way.

Huy Fong Foods, the Irwindale-based company that makes the sauce, says it's stopping production of its Sriracha until after Labor Day, according to a report from USA Today.

The report says the red jalapeno chile peppers used to make the hot sauce aren't red enough. It's affecting the color of the product - and could also change its taste.

The company says it will wait until after Labor Day to go back to production, which is when the next chili season starts.

Huy Fong's Sriracha was created in 1980 and is recognized by food lovers for its bottles with green caps and rooster logo.