1 dead after fire at Mid-City hotel; LAFD firefighter and 5 others injured

BREAKING NEWS: One person is dead five more injured after a fast moving fire broke out in a Mid City Hotel. A live report at 5am. @ABC7 #fire #midcity pic.twitter.com/zVNiE42gyB — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) February 7, 2020

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and six others, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire that erupted at a hotel in Mid-City early Friday morning, officials said.Crews responded to 8686 Venice Blvd. at approximately 2 a.m. as both of the hotel's floors were burning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Once crews arrived to the scene, they encountered heavy fire in the first floor and smoke on the second. Firefighters saw residents attempting to escape, with some even breaking windows to get out."The outside of my door was in flames. As soon as I opened it, literally 'poof!' Flames got into my face," said Jemal Faruki, who jumped out of the window.One man died, and two people -- a man and a woman -- were initially hospitalized in grave condition, officials said. The conditions of those two survivors were later upgraded to serious.Two other males were in critical and fair condition, respectively, the LAFD said. Another male suffered a minor injury and declined to be taken to a medical center.About 105 firefighters responded to the blaze, including one who was evaluated for a respiratory issue that was not life-threatening.Firefighters knocked down the flames in approximately 39 minutes.It was not immediately known how the fire started. Arson units are investigating and Los Angeles police will assist.No firefighters were injured.