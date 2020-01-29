1 dead, another injured after chase of stolen motorcycle ends in crash in South LA, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was dead and another suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle chase ended in a crash in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police said.

Los Angeles police said two people on a stolen 2004 Suzuki motorcycle crashed near the intersection of 62nd Street and Grammercy Place after a chase began at about 8 p.m.

Officers were at first were following the motorcycle and then initiated a pursuit after the driver did not pull over, according to police.

It was not immediately known where the chase began.

No other injuries were reported.
