1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX

Airport police detained a man after a disturbance at LAX on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Twitter/@scotstafford09)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was taken into custody after a disturbance at Los Angeles International Airport caused a brief panic among some travelers, officials say.

The person who was detained did not have a weapon and no flights were delayed, according to airport officials.

But during the incident, some people reported the man was jogging through the terminal and shouting about someone else having a gun.



Some travelers sought to hide or shelter in place during the incident until it was cleared up and police had the man in custody.

Some travelers sheltered in place after a false report of a man with a gun caused a brief panic at LAX.

Some travelers sheltered in place after a false report of a man with a gun caused a brief panic at LAX.



Airport police tweeted: "#LAXPD officers responded to a trespassing call at Terminal 6. One subject is in custody and no weapon was found."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles international airportairport security
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after water shutdown
3rd horse dies in 3 days at Santa Anita Park
2 more bodies found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Chargers QB Philip Rivers moves out of SoCal
Inglewood man arrested in beating death of Long Beach boy
Missing Long Beach 12-year-old girl returns home
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
Show More
2 killed in fiery big rig crash on 15 Fwy near Barstow
Woman dies after stabbing at Catch One nightclub in LA
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
SpaceX blows up rocket to test capsule's escape system
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
More TOP STORIES News