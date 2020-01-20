1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX

No Active shooter at #LAX. Apparently the dude mentioned “gun” and everyone panicked and headed out the security doors causing a breech. I was about 20 feet away from the guy who immediately got taken down. All is ok. I never saw a gun. pic.twitter.com/XfdGpVnhTa — Scot Stafford (@scotstafford09) January 20, 2020

Some travelers sheltered in place after a false report of a man with a gun caused a brief panic at LAX.

#LAXPD officers responded to a trespassing call at Terminal 6. One subject is in custody and no weapon was found. — LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) January 20, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was taken into custody after a disturbance at Los Angeles International Airport caused a brief panic among some travelers, officials say.The person who was detained did not have a weapon and no flights were delayed, according to airport officials.But during the incident, some people reported the man was jogging through the terminal and shouting about someone else having a gun.Some travelers sought to hide or shelter in place during the incident until it was cleared up and police had the man in custody.Airport police tweeted: "#LAXPD officers responded to a trespassing call at Terminal 6. One subject is in custody and no weapon was found."