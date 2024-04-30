LAPD cruiser involved in Hollywood crash that killed pedestrian

The LAPD patrol car was struck by another vehicle at the intersection and sent spinning into the pedestrian in the crosswalk, officials say.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed in a collision involving an LAPD cruiser and a civilian vehicle at an intersection in Hollywood Monday afternoon, officials say.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street.

The patrol car was heading north on Gower and crossing through the intersection when it was struck by a car heading westbound on Santa Monica, according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The car hit the right rear side of the cruiser, sending it spinning into the crosswalk.

"Unfortunately there was a pedestrian in the crosswalk," Muniz said. "When the police vehicle was spun around from that collision, it struck the pedestrian and several other vehicles in that area."

An ambulance was called and the male adult pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Muniz said there was no pursuit happening at the time, but the status of the traffic light and whether the officers were actively involved in an incident prior to the collision will be part of that investigation.

"In law enforcement, you're here to help people," Muniz said. "That's what we do. Even inadvertently if we're involved in something like that, it's always tragic for everyone involved. That's never the intent each day that you go out."

Streets in the area were closed as the scene remained under investigation.