6 dead in separate crashes on same stretch of Highway 138 in Antelope Valley

Six people are dead after two separate crashes on the same stretch Highway 138 in the Antelope Valley's Littlerock area.

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people are dead after two separate crashes within 24 hours on the same stretch of highway in the Antelope Valley.

The first crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday on Highway 138 at 106th Street East in the Littlerock area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details about what led up to the deadly collision were limited, but two vehicles were involved. According to the CHP, a solo driver in one vehicle and four people in the other all died.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle flipped on its roof and another turned on its side.

Highway 138 was closed in the Littlerock area after five people died in a collision between two vehicles.

Another life was claimed in a separate crash Monday morning on the same highway, roughly two blocks away from Sunday's fatal collision.

Authorities say a driver slammed into the back of a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of westbound lanes of Pearblossom Highway. That driver died.

The CHP says it is investigating what caused the driver to veer off the road and crash into the big rig.

All lanes of the highway were closed overnight, but they have since reopened.

The cause of both incidents remains under investigation.