1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Chino parking lot

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in a Chino parking lot.The shooting was reported around 2:43 p.m. in the parking lot of Big Lots at Central and Walnut avenues.Authorities said one female was deceased at the scene and a male was transported to a hospital.A male suspect fled the scene. A description of the suspect has not been released.The shopping center was closed during the investigation.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.