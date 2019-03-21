Crime & Safety

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Chino parking lot

EMBED <>More Videos

One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in a Chino parking lot.

By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in a Chino parking lot.

The shooting was reported around 2:43 p.m. in the parking lot of Big Lots at Central and Walnut avenues.

Authorities said one female was deceased at the scene and a male was transported to a hospital.

A male suspect fled the scene. A description of the suspect has not been released.

The shopping center was closed during the investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychinosan bernardino countyhomicide investigationgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after pregnant woman repeatedly stabbed in carjacking
US figure skater accused of slashing South Korean opponent
Man charged with attempted murder after driving into La Mirada gym
Bill would limit student cellphone use in CA schools
Heavy snowfall keeps IE ski resorts busy
Super bloom visitors will have to take $10 shuttle to Walker Canyon on weekends
Mexican company using cactus puree to produce biofuel
Show More
Girl's mermaid-inspired hairstyle goes viral
Charlotte Russe: Last day to use gift cards
Anti-Semitic flyers found near San Fernando Valley schools
Queen Mary Hotel sued over alleged bed bug attack
USC's blind long snapper uses bench press to raise funds for cancer research
More TOP STORIES News