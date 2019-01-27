HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Harbor City at the same apartment complex where his cousin was gunned down just over a year earlier.
Two people were also wounded in the shooting which happened Saturday afternoon as K'Len Grandberry, 20, and some friends were filming a music video on the roof of a complex in the 1500 block of West Anaheim Street in Harbor City.
Three men were struck by bullets, and Grandberry died from his wounds.
There's no word yet on a description of the suspect or getaway vehicle.
Grandberry's 16-year-old cousin was shot and killed at the same complex in October 2017.
Family members are pleading for the public to come forward with information. They are also asking the owner of the building to install additional security measures, including surveillance cameras.