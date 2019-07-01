1 killed, 2 wounded in La Puente - city's 2nd multiple shooting of the weekend

By ABC7.com staff
LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were shot in La Puente Sunday night, the second multiple shooting involving a fatality in that city this weekend.

One man was killed and two were wounded in Sunday's shooting, reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Tonopah Avenue and Beckner Street.

When authorities investigated, they found three men shot at the scene. One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect or suspects remain outstanding and no description was immediately available.

It was the second multiple shooting involving a fatality in La Puente this weekend.

Friday night, a 31-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old man was wounded in the 100 block of North Winton Avenue.

The two locations are about four miles away from each other. It is unknown if the two shootings are related.
