1 killed, 2 wounded in Oxnard shooting

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two were hospitalized after a shooting in Oxnard Sunday afternoon, police said.The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue.Police found three people at the scene who had been shot.One was pronounced dead at the scene and two were transported to local hospitals.The circumstances of the shooting and descriptions of the suspect or suspects were not immediately available.