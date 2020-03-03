1 killed, another injured after violent crash during police chase in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was killed and a passenger was injured after a violent crash during a police chase in Newport Beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said Newport Beach police were in pursuit of a speeding Mercedes-Benz around 1 a.m. on Balboa Boulevard near 24th Street when the driver - unable to make a turn - hit a palm tree.

The crash caused the vehicle to split in half.

A woman who was in the car was transported to a hospital with injuries described as major, and the driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle's engine to land about 100 feet from the crash, and a tire was found about 200 feet away.

CHP said there was an incident at a bar involving a suspect prior to the crash before the chase. Further details regarding the incident were not known.

When the pursuit began, NBPD had lost track of the vehicle but were able to locate it after the suspect turned around and started going northbound on Balboa Boulevard, authorities said.

It was not clear what started the chase, or if alcohol was a factor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countypolice chasefatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Tuesday: CA voters to cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
Antelope Valley child torture cases re-examined in documentary
WATCH LIVE: Nashville officials give update after tornadoes rip through area overnight killing at least 9
Warren, Biden campaigning in SoCal for Super Tuesday
Show More
Warren campaigns in LA as Biden picks up key endorsements
Pedestrian struck, injured by sheriff's deputy car in Lynwood
Pixar film brings awareness to autism while making Filipino-American cinematic history
Bodycam footage released of Vanessa Marquez's fatal police shooting
Exotic serval cat spotted in Hollywood neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News