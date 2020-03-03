1 killed, another injured after violent crash during police chase in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was killed and a passenger was injured after a violent crash during a police chase in Newport Beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said Newport Beach police were in pursuit of a speeding Mercedes-Benz around 1 a.m. on Balboa Boulevard near 24th Street when the driver - unable to make a turn - hit a palm tree.The crash caused the vehicle to split in half.A woman who was in the car was transported to a hospital with injuries described as major, and the driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.The impact of the crash caused the vehicle's engine to land about 100 feet from the crash, and a tire was found about 200 feet away.CHP said there was an incident at a bar involving a suspect prior to the crash before the chase. Further details regarding the incident were not known.When the pursuit began, NBPD had lost track of the vehicle but were able to locate it after the suspect turned around and started going northbound on Balboa Boulevard, authorities said.It was not clear what started the chase, or if alcohol was a factor.