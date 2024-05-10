Fontana police video shows suspect grab officer in headlock before he's shot by her partner

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A terrifying moment was captured on police body camera when an armed man with a criminal history caught a female Fontana officer in a headlock.

The officer's partner shot the suspect and they were able to take him into custody. He survived and is awaiting trial.

The incident happened Feb. 9 in Yucaipa. Fontana officers were involved in a gang operation with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department when they pulled the man over for traffic violations.

The encounter started with a friendly tone, as the female officer spoke to the man and her partner went to the vehicle to run his information.

Suddenly he hears his partner yell for help and sees the suspect wrestling her with his arm around her neck.

As her body-worn camera later revealed, the change in his demeanor happened as she discovered the man was hiding a gun.

"He's got a gun," she shouts as the struggle starts.

The officer ran to help his partner and shot the suspect one time. The video shows him on the ground in pain. He was cuffed and taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.

Officials later identified the suspect as Alan A. Metka, 56, of Fontana.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

The department says Metka has an extensive criminal history, which includes arrests for assault, carjacking, robbery, possession of an explosive device and illegal firearms possession.

Full video of the incident released by the Fontana Police Department can be viewed here on YouTube.