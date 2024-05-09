Son charged in murder of mother, a beloved Burbank teacher, DA says

Kyle Lombardo was arrested and booked for murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Officers and paramedics found Karyn Lombardo, 57, unconscious in her home around 10 p.m. and, after attempting life-saving measures, pronounced her dead at the scene.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Burbank man has been charged with the murder of his own mother, a beloved teacher in the community for more than 30 years, officials announced Thursday.

Kyle Lombardo, 25, was charged with one count of murder and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Authorities say Kyle killed his mother, Karyn Lombardo, Tuesday night during an altercation at their home.

Kyle Lombardo made a brief court appearance Thursday and is being held on $2 million bail.

"My deepest condolences go out to the victim's loved ones during this tremendously difficult time," Gascón said. "Ms. Lombardo, a beloved teacher in the Burbank community, had her life senselessly taken. I want to assure the victim's family and the community that our office is fully committed to seeking justice and accountability in this tragedy."

The 57-year-old teacher had worked in the Burbank Unified School District since 1990, with most of her career spent at Bret Harte Elementary School - most recently as a kindergarten teacher. Students and parents said she was a well-liked and respected educator.

"She was an outstanding teacher," said Natalie Talamantes, incoming president of the school's PTA. "What a big loss for us here at Bret Harte."