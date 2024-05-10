SpaceX launches rocket from Vandenberg to deploy Starlink satellites

Did you see it? A bright rocket streaked across the night sky of Southern California Thursday night.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- SpaceX launches are becoming familiar sights over Southern California as the company continues deploying its Starlink satellite system.

Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 9:30 p.m., creating a bright, fiery streak across the skies.

It was to launch 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The program provides global internet service.

The booster for this launch was being used on its fourth flight and will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

When weather conditions are right, previous launches have created spectacular viewing in the sky.