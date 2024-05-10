WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

SpaceX launches rocket from Vandenberg to deploy Starlink satellites

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 5:27AM
SpaceX launches rocket from SoCal to deploy more Starlink satellites
Did you see it? A bright rocket streaked across the night sky of Southern California Thursday night.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- SpaceX launches are becoming familiar sights over Southern California as the company continues deploying its Starlink satellite system.

Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 9:30 p.m., creating a bright, fiery streak across the skies.

It was to launch 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The program provides global internet service.

The booster for this launch was being used on its fourth flight and will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

When weather conditions are right, previous launches have created spectacular viewing in the sky.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW