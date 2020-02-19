1 killed in shooting inside home in Hollywood Hills area, LAPD says

MOUNT OLYMPUS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday morning in Mount Olympus after a shooting inside a multi-million dollar home in the prominent Hollywood Hills area neighborhood.Officers responded to the 2000 block of Hercules Drive just before 4:30 a.m. after an unknown amount of suspects entered the home and shot a man in his 20s, according to Los Angeles police.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.At least one suspect wearing a black ski mask was last seen fleeing on foot on Hercules Drive.