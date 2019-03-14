1 killed when 2 planes collide in fiery crash at Compton airport

One person was killed when two small planes collided in a fiery crash at Compton/Woodley Airport Wednesday night.

By ABC7.com staff
The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. It appeared to involve a vintage Vietnam-era T-28 aircraft and a small plane that appears to be a Cessna.

The small plane was destroyed and burned up in the crash. The pilot was apparently ejected from the aircraft and killed.

Pieces of the aircraft are littering the runway and the wing landed about 100 yards away from the main fuselage.

Firefighters and law enforcement officials were on the scene.

Paramedics transported another person from the scene in an ambulance.

It wasn't immediately clear if the planes crashed while in the air or on the ground. The cause remains under investigation.

