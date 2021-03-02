Gunman sought after person wounded in shooting on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was wounded in a shooting on the southbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, prompting a search for the gunman Monday night, according to authorities.The California Highway Patrol says the shooting happened at about 9 p.m.The vehicle the victim was in exited the freeway at Flower Street. Once the vehicle reached the intersection of Gage Avenue and Flower, the vehicle stopped and the victim called out for help, CHP said.CHP said the victim is a female.The victim was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.Information regarding a suspect was not immediately available.Video from the scene showed the passenger side of a silver sedan riddled with bullet holes, and distraught family members gathered on a sidewalk were seen crying and hugging each other.