U.S. & WORLD

10 dead and 3 injured after fire tears through Brazilian soccer team complex

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire reportedly started in a dorm where youth soccer players sleep.

RIO DE JANEIRO , Brazil --
A fire tore through the sprawling training complex of one of Brazil's biggest soccer clubs, killing 10 people and leaving three injured teenagers in Rio de Janeiro, firefighters said.

Brazilian firefighters were called in just after 5 a.m. Friday to battle a blaze at the Ninho de Urubu training ground of the Flamengo soccer club in the city's western region, a fire official told The Associated Press.

There was no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The ages and identities of those killed were not released but the three injured were 14, 15 and 16 years old, the fire official said. The injured were taken to local hospitals and their conditions were not immediately known, said the official, who asked his name not be used due to his agency's rules.

Local media reported that the fire started in a dorm where youth soccer players sleep. The fire official said that could not be confirmed.

Aerial images from Globo TV showed smoke emerging from a charred area.

Like many professional clubs in soccer-crazed Brazil, Flamengo has a youth development program for promising young players in their early teens. Many players stay at the facilities while training.

Messages to Flamengo officials were not immediately answered.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly firefireu.s. & worldsoccerbrazilsports
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Jeff Bezos: Tabloid threatened to publish revealing pics
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Stolen-vehicle suspect hits high-speeds during San Fernando Valley chase
Feds seize 1.7 tons of drugs at Long Beach port
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Yorba Linda plane crash: Community holds vigil to honor victims
Culver City police looking for missing infant
Show More
Metro introduces program that allows transit users to rent your car
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
Jeff Bezos: Tabloid threatened to publish revealing pics
Married people are healthier, new research suggests
Mom says daughter was victim of hate attack by group of kids in Oak Park
More News