1 killed in violent crash on 10 Freeway in San Gabriel; several westbound lanes closed

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a violent crash Thursday on the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel, prompting the closure of several westbound lanes as the morning commute got underway.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near San Gabriel Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person, identified only as a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead inside his vehicle, the CHP said.

The incident prompted the brief closure of all westbound lanes at the scene. The HOV lane was later reopened, but westbound commuter traffic remained backed up for miles.

Initial reports that the crash was a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver were not immediately confirmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.