Evacuations ordered in Lake Elsinore as fire scorches more than 134 acres

The fire was burning on hillsides overlooking homes in Lake Elsinore as evacuation orders were issued.

The fire was burning on hillsides overlooking homes in Lake Elsinore as evacuation orders were issued.

The fire was burning on hillsides overlooking homes in Lake Elsinore as evacuation orders were issued.

The fire was burning on hillsides overlooking homes in Lake Elsinore as evacuation orders were issued.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued in Lake Elsinore as a fire spread to more than 134 acres Thursday evening.

The Macy Fire was first reported around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Macy Street and Orange Street in the El Cariso neighborhood of unincorporated Lake Elsinore. It was spreading rapidly after a day in which temperatures hit the triple digits in the Inland Empire.

Footage from the scene showed the flames tearing through brush on hillsides overlooking residential neighborhoods.

Evacuations were happening in the area south of Grand Avenue, south of Orange Street and west of Ortega Highway.

An evacuation center was established at Elsinore High School, 21800 Canyon Drive, Wildomar.