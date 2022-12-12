Dramatic video shows bystanders rescue trapped driver after car flips over on 10 Fwy in Rosemead

Dramatic video shows a car drift out of lanes and hit the side of a 10 freeway overpass in the Rosemead area.

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows a car slam into the side of an overpass on the 10 Freeway in Rosemead and flip over before bystanders jump in to save the trapped driver and passenger.

The California Highway Patrol told ABC7 that the crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the freeway just east of Santa Anita Boulevard.

Regina Jones told Eyewitness News she started filming when she and her husband noticed the man in the vehicle in front of her was driving erratically.

Within minutes they were stunned to see the car drift out of lanes and smash into the side of an overpass normally used for bus traffic. The car flipped up in the air and tumbled onto its side, coming to rest along a section of the freeway close to a travel lane.

"Not even three minutes into the taping, we go through and right before the bus lane comes in, the guy runs into the center divider there," she said. "And basically flipped out of control and ended up on his side."

Her husband pulled over, warning his family to stay safe inside the vehicle as freeway and bus traffic continued to move around them. He jumped out to try to help the trapped driver and another occupant. Then other motorists began pulling over to help as well.

They are seen at first trying to shake the car to try to push it right-side up. When that didn't work, they work to pry open the windows and doors to try to free the driver and another occupant. Jones believes the other person in the vehicle was the driver's father.

"He's yelling and screaming, help me, help me," Jones recalled.

Eventually first responders were at the scene and completed the rescue and medical treatment.

The driver was cited for DUI and released to a hospital, the CHP said.

Jones, a social worker, said the incident reinforced the important lesson to pay attention to what's happening on the road at all times, especially during the holidays. If her husband hadn't spotted the erratic driver early and stayed at a safe distance behind, rather than trying to pass the car, she says they might not have been able to avoid a collision themselves.

"If we hadn't been paying attention for sure we would have all been injured," she said.

"It's very important to pay attention to what's going on in front of you, especially during the holidays. There are so many things going on and people aren't paying attention and that's why there are a lot of accidents."

Updates on the conditions of the injured driver and passenger were not immediately available.