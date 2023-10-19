1 killed, 3 critically injured in wrong-way crash on 10 Freeway in downtown LA area

One person was killed and three others were critically injured in a wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 4:40 a.m. near Santa Fe Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Several eastbound lanes were expected to remain shut down through about 7 a.m.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one person was dead at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Additional details about the crash were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.