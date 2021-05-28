10 injured after train collides with unoccupied vehicle in Pacoima

EMBED <>More Videos

Injuries reported after train collides with vehicle in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ten people were injured when a Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Pacoima Friday morning, officials said.

The southbound Metrolink Antelope Valley Line train 212 hit the parked car at the Paxton Street crossing between the Sylmar/San Fernando and Sun Valley stations around 10:45 a.m.

Officials say about 85 passengers were on board the train 212. While 10 people were hurt, only seven were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as several ambulances and fire crews responded to the scene. Additional information about the extent of the passengers' injuries was not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimalos angeles countylos angelestrain crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attempted murder charges filed against freeway shooting suspect
Guilty verdict in 2018 abduction, killing of Mollie Tibbetts
Man jumps to his death at Hollywood & Highland center, police say
Aiden Leos shooting: OC businesses raising money for boy's family
Reports: Guards didn't notice CA prison inmate beheaded cellmate
Elaborate TikTok Starbucks drinks create long lines, frustrated baristas
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Show More
UC Irvine's inaccurate crime stats criticized in state audit report
For 1st time, Black residents of LA County seeing highest COVID rates
Costco is bringing back free samples
Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases image of suspect vehicle
VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes
More TOP STORIES News