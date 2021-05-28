10 injured after train collides with unoccupied vehicle in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ten people were injured when a Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in Pacoima Friday morning, officials said.The southbound Metrolink Antelope Valley Line train 212 hit the parked car at the Paxton Street crossing between the Sylmar/San Fernando and Sun Valley stations around 10:45 a.m.Officials say about 85 passengers were on board the train 212. While 10 people were hurt, only seven were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.AIR7 HD was over the scene as several ambulances and fire crews responded to the scene. Additional information about the extent of the passengers' injuries was not immediately available.