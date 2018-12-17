Police are looking for 10 suspects after a pop-up store in Beverly Grove was ransacked early Monday morning.Detectives said the suspects came in at least two separate cars and used sledgehammers to break in to the Amuze.com shop around 3:45 a.m.They stole high-end handbags and shoes and grabbed the cash register. The owner said he had emptied cash out of the register the night before. He is still tallying the losses, but estimates it could be in the range of $50,000 to $100,000 in merchandise.The burglars fled in two Dodge Chargers, police said.The burglary occurred in the 100 block of North Robertson Boulevard. The Amuze pop-up was selling products from the fashion brands Valentino, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.Police are examining surveillance video from the store and other nearby businesses.The pop-up store remains in operation but was only scheduled to be open in that location until Wednesday.