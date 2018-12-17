10 suspects sought after Beverly Grove pop-up store ransacked

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for 10 suspects who stole $50,000 to $100,000 in high-end merchandise from a pop-up store in Beverly Grove. (ANGNews)

By and ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are looking for 10 suspects after a pop-up store in Beverly Grove was ransacked early Monday morning.

Detectives said the suspects came in at least two separate cars and used sledgehammers to break in to the Amuze.com shop around 3:45 a.m.

They stole high-end handbags and shoes and grabbed the cash register. The owner said he had emptied cash out of the register the night before. He is still tallying the losses, but estimates it could be in the range of $50,000 to $100,000 in merchandise.

The burglars fled in two Dodge Chargers, police said.

The burglary occurred in the 100 block of North Robertson Boulevard. The Amuze pop-up was selling products from the fashion brands Valentino, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

Police are examining surveillance video from the store and other nearby businesses.

The pop-up store remains in operation but was only scheduled to be open in that location until Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smash and grabburglaryclothingpop-upLos Angeles CountyBeverly GroveLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAX flights delayed after Delta plane clips another
Dangerous surf: 8-12 foot swells pound SoCal coast
Boy from Congo, 8, undergoes tumor surgery in LA
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday
Woolsey Fire: Free debris removal deadline extended
Show More
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Woman in her 20s killed in Woodland Hills crash
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
More News