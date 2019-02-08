10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan

By ABC7.com staff
PHELAN, Calif. (KABC) --
A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the head during a shooting on the 15 Freeway in Phelan Thursday night.

California Highway Patrol officials said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on the northbound 15 at Cleghorn Fire Road.

Someone fired an unknown number of rounds at a BMW 5-series. One of the rounds traveled through the BMW's small rear window and struck the head of the young boy, CHP officials said.

The child was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW pulled off the freeway to call 911.

No arrests were immediately made. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the San Bernardino CHP Area Officer E. Brewer at (909) 383-4247.
