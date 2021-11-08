Society

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with help from Burbank neighbors

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A World War II veteran in Burbank celebrated his 100th birthday in style.

Ivan Cregger was happy to greet everyone as they drove by his home Sunday.

Cregger served in the U.S. Air Force from 1943 to 1945.

He was among the few to survive a well-known and dangerous bombing mission over Romanian oil fields.

"It's nice for me because I always looked forward to being 100," Cregger said. "And now I'm looking for 105. It's just plain nice being 100. For some reason, 99 was good, but it's still not gonna be as good as 100."

Cregger says staying healthy is the key to his longevity.

He also enjoys his friendly neighborhood and staying in close contact with his family.

