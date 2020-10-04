Protesters block 101 Freeway in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 101 Freeway was blocked and shut down in the Hollywood area by protesters Saturday night.The CHP said the blocking of lanes was first reported around 9:30 p.m. Lanes of the 101 were shut down in both directions in Hollywood.By 11 p.m. traffic was moving slowly through the area with CHP assistance.The protesters were associated with Armenian-American groups who have been demonstrating in Los Angeles over what they have described as aggression against their homeland by Azerbaijan.They gathered around the CNN building in Hollywood earlier Saturday evening to call for more media coverage of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.