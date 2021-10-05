105 Freeway closed in Paramount after shootout involving homicide suspect, CHP officer

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A shootout involving the California Highway Patrol and an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning prompted the closure of all lanes on the 105 Freeway in Paramount, authorities said.The incident occurred on a transition road from the northbound 710 Freeway to the 105 after a CHP unit stopped to help a disabled vehicle and realized the occupant was wanted for a homicide, the Highway Patrol said.The suspect was placed in an ambulance after being shot and wounded, authorities said. A CHP officer suffered a graze wound to the head.A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SWAT team was also summoned to the scene.Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as the incident unfolded amid the morning commute.