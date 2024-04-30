Shootout in Charlotte leaves 4 law enforcement officers dead, 4 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A U.S. marshal and three other law enforcement officials involved in Monday's shootout in Charlotte never returned home.

14-year veterans and correction officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot were killed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Joshua Ayers, a six-year veteran, was critically wounded and later died. The deputy U.S. marshal's identity has not been revealed yet.

The four other injured police officers are recovering at Atrium Health Medical Center.

The incident unfolded when a marshal task force attempted to serve a warrant on a convicted felon suspected of possessing illegal firearms in the North Tryon Division.

When the task force arrived at the home, someone fired at the officers.

A tense standoff lasted nearly four hours until one suspect, 39-year-old Terry Hughes Jr., was killed in the front yard of the home. Two other suspects -- a teenager and a woman -- are being questioned.

In all, 8 members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force were shot in a Charlotte neighborhood Monday.

"I've lived here 14 years and nothing like this has happened before," Franklin Flores Rivera, a neighbor, said. "Unfortunately, it happened today, and hopefully, it never happens again."

President Joe Biden released a statement Monday regarding the tragedy:

"Earlier today, four brave law enforcement officers - including a Deputy U.S. Marshal - were killed in the line of duty. They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm's way to protect us. We mourn for them and their loved ones. And we pray for the recoveries of the courageous officers who were wounded.



When a law enforcement officer puts on that shield in the morning and heads out the door, their family members dread the phone call - the very call that came today. It's like losing a piece of your soul. To the families of those we lost: Jill and I, and all Americans, are here for you. And we will always be here for you.



We must do more to protect our law enforcement officers. That means funding them - so they have the resources they need to do their jobs and keep us safe. And it means taking additional action to combat the scourge of gun violence. Now. Leaders in Congress need to step up so that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law. Enough is enough.



May God Bless these fallen heroes."

This incident remains an investigation by CMPD.