2 injured after car-to-car shooting on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook area, authorities say

Two people were injured after a shooting was reported on the 105 Freeway in the Willowbrook area Friday evening, according to authorities.

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were injured after a car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in the Willowbrook area Friday evening, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the incident happened just after 6:10 p.m. on the westbound 105 near Central Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the scene and transported two people in unknown condition, the fire department said.

Footage from the scene showed a heavily damaged car along the side of the freeway. The car's windshield was shattered and the front end was smashed.

LAPD later confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting, but further details were not released.

The California Highway Patrol shut down lanes in the area, and traffic was being diverted on Wilmington Avenue. The closure is expected to last for about two hours.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.