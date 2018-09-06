11-year-old boy dies after being struck by car at Montclair intersection

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --
An 11-year-old boy died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Montclair.

The crash happened at 7:56 a.m. near San Bernardino Street and Vernon Avenue. Authorities said the child suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The superintendent for the Ontario-Montclair School District issued a statement regarding the student's death. He was a seventh-grader at Vernon Middle School.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire OMSD community, our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student," the statement said, in part.

Counseling and bereavement services will be offered to the student's family, students and staff, the superintendent said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Montclair Police Department at (909) 621-4771.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckchild deathchild killedpedestrian killedchildrenMontclairSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
1 shot, killed in CVS store parking lot in OC; suspect sought
DOJ charges N. Korean computer programmer for Sony hack
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Teen falls to death while reportedly taking selfie in Yosemite
Naked man arrested after allegedly grabbing girl in South Gate
Harris puts Kavanaugh on edge with Mueller question
Trump administration to detain immigrant families longer
Show More
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti heads to Ohio
2 suspects, 1 wanted for murder, arrested in Brentwood after chase
Pasadena bridge gets temporary fencing to prevent suicide attempts
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
San Francisco: Window cracks in Millennium Tower that is leaning, sinking
More News