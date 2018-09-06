An 11-year-old boy died Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Montclair.The crash happened at 7:56 a.m. near San Bernardino Street and Vernon Avenue. Authorities said the child suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The superintendent for the Ontario-Montclair School District issued a statement regarding the student's death. He was a seventh-grader at Vernon Middle School."On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire OMSD community, our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student," the statement said, in part.Counseling and bereavement services will be offered to the student's family, students and staff, the superintendent said.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Anyone with more information is urged to call the Montclair Police Department at (909) 621-4771.