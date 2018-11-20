An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after he ran away from his Altadena group home was found safe.Kayson McLane was last seen walking away from Hathaway-Sycamores, located in the 2900 block of El Nido Avenue, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday."Kayson has run away in the past and may be hanging out in the nearby Pasadena/Altadena area," the L.A. County Sheriff's Department stated in a press release.Sheriff's officials said his caregivers were very concerned and asked for the public's assistance in located him.He then returned to the home around 1 p.m. Monday and was fine.