11-year-old boy who left Altadena group home was found safe, authorities say

An undated photo of Kayson McLane, 11.

By ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after he ran away from his Altadena group home was found safe.

Kayson McLane was last seen walking away from Hathaway-Sycamores, located in the 2900 block of El Nido Avenue, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"Kayson has run away in the past and may be hanging out in the nearby Pasadena/Altadena area," the L.A. County Sheriff's Department stated in a press release.

Sheriff's officials said his caregivers were very concerned and asked for the public's assistance in located him.

He then returned to the home around 1 p.m. Monday and was fine.
